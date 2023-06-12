Natixis Sells 18,641 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Natixis lowered its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,641 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.73.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $9.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.84. The company had a trading volume of 196,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,012. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.87. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.22 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.