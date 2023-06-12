Natixis Sells 215,323 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Natixis reduced its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215,323 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,431. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $58.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

