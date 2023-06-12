Natixis Sells 372 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Natixis reduced its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.84, for a total value of $1,325,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,003.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,339. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.89.

Shares of NYSE INSP traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $306.38. 61,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,066. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $316.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.01.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

