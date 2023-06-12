Natixis Sells 6,185 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Rogers were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROG stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,233. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.96. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $271.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.62.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $243.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROG. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

In related news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

