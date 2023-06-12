Natixis Sells 8,100 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Natixis lowered its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 790.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $877,843.54. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,568,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,329,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.39. 93,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,846. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

