Natixis Takes Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 298,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ADT by 66.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,334,000 after buying an additional 1,838,765 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $13,228,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $7,000,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth $5,690,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Delu Jackson acquired 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,824.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ADT news, CMO Delu Jackson bought 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $49,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Smail bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 457,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 180,650 shares of company stock worth $987,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADT Trading Up 2.0 %

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ADT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.21. The company had a trading volume of 786,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.67 and a beta of 1.71.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

About ADT

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.