Natixis Takes Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Natixis bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

ARCT traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $27.41. The company had a trading volume of 78,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,206. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $728.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. The company had revenue of $160.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.54 million. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $512,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,871,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $512,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at $16,871,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $196,358.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,043 shares of company stock valued at $965,158. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

