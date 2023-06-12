Natixis Trims Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Natixis lowered its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,932 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 103,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 38,816 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 198,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 475,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,275,000 after buying an additional 135,997 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,281,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 106,691 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.4 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 306,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.