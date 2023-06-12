NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEWT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. NewtekOne has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $359.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Nicolas Young bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $37,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $392,660.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,667,981.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,800 shares of company stock valued at $272,873. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in NewtekOne by 127.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,537 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 422.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 171,306 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company engaged in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

