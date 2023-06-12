NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Stock Up 0.4 %

NiSource stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 915,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NI. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

