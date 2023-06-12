Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nomura by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nomura by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nomura by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,923 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nomura by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nomura by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 423,905 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.70. 693,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,086. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Nomura

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.