Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.83. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

