Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.97. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $39.01.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

