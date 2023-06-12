NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.59. The stock had a trading volume of 812,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,500. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

