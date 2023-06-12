Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.44. 31,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,956. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXJ. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 545.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 199,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 99,875 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 187.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $260,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

