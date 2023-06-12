Octahedron Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 29,960 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 32.2% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.95. 14,985,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,994,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.92. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 296.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.