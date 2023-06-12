Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $94.49 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.