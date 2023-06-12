Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.86.
OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Price Performance
Shares of OMC opened at $94.49 on Monday. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.