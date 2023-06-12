OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in OneMain were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in OneMain by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OMF traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 290,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

OneMain Announces Dividend

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.15.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

