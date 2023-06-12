Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Haywood Securities cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.8 %

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

TSE:OR opened at C$21.45 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$24.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The stock has a market cap of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total value of C$102,350.00. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.