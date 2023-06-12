Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,517,000 after acquiring an additional 123,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,080,000 after acquiring an additional 100,079 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after buying an additional 984,793 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,608,000 after buying an additional 146,726 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.06. The stock had a trading volume of 387,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.11. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

