Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 188.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303,960 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at about $162,000.

Outfront Media Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 335,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,448. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is 181.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OUT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

