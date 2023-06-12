Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Owens Corning worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.92.

NYSE:OC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.68. 242,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,420. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.30. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $119.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total value of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,570 shares of company stock worth $2,472,993 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

