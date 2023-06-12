Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 1.9 %
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.38.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
