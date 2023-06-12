Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 1.9 %

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.