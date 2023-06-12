Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,512 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,905 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In related news, Director Kevin R. Kennedy acquired 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,617.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,984 shares of company stock valued at $137,224. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on BMRC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of BMRC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.46. 30,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $297.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

