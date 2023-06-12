Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 51,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,609. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

