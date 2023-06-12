Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,686 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,060,918 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in HP by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after buying an additional 990,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HP by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after buying an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $175,923,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,266,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $156,150,000 after acquiring an additional 340,999 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HP by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,912,704 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $132,004,000 after acquiring an additional 411,958 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,420. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

