Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ VRSN traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,500. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.02. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.00.
In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at $132,408,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,866 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
