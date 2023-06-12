Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $222.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,500. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.02. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at $132,408,326.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,866 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.