Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,690,326,000 after buying an additional 91,775 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after buying an additional 1,234,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,316,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,508,000 after buying an additional 69,472 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $313.40. The stock had a trading volume of 535,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,664. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $318.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

