Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PROG by 68.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PROG by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

PRG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.83. 139,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,013. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.12.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.58 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 27.54%. PROG’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

