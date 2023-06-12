Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 12,057.5% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,894 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 363.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 42,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ STAA traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $51.36. 216,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,143. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.73.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.