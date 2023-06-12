Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 526.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,579. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

