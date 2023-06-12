Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $3.58 on Monday, reaching $143.56. 557,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,060. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.08.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.