Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ryder System by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Down 0.6 %

R traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,519. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.69 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Ryder System declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.