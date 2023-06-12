Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock traded up $7.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $353.44. The company had a trading volume of 82,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $244.21 and a one year high of $395.20.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The medical device company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $877.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on COO shares. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.89.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

