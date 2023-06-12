Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.1 %

Lam Research stock traded up $12.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $619.11. 609,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,050. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $644.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $546.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

