Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,111,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.10. 229,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.14 and a fifty-two week high of $179.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.33.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.