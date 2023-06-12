Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,527 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 27.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 49.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regional Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Regional Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of RM stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.65. 4,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,876. Regional Management Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. The company has a market capitalization of $285.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 60.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 539,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,057,198.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regional Management news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $69,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,992.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 539,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,057,198.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Recommended Stories

