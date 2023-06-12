Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis boosted its position in Cintas by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 28,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $484.12. The stock had a trading volume of 88,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,423. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.73 and its 200 day moving average is $451.75. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $486.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

