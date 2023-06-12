Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,261 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,621. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

