Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $79.31. 505,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

