Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,942 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in S&P Global by 25.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,195,000 after purchasing an additional 124,299 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $383.53. 363,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.30 and a 200-day moving average of $352.62. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

