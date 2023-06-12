Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 3.8 %

CME stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.87. 732,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day moving average is $181.24. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.