Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,651,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,267,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

