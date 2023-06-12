Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,789 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 41,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.65. The stock had a trading volume of 467,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $157.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

