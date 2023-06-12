Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,547.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,897 shares of company stock worth $10,435,220. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.1 %

UHS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. VNET Group reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.