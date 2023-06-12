Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 153.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 46,128 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EQT by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens started coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,369. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

