Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,963 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.74. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

