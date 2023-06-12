Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARE traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $120.72. 180,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,307. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.64 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 106.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.