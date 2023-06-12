Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 920,948 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 88,631,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 886,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 886,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YEXT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Mkm raised Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Yext from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Yext Trading Up 3.1 %

Yext Profile

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.36. 1,057,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,782. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.