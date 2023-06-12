Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.14 Million in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

TVTX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 635,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,406. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.63. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $56.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 130.98% and a negative return on equity of 236.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.